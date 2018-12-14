Tomah City Council has authorized the Tomah Public Housing Authority to purchase an apartment complex at 504 Waterman Ave.
The building is being constructed by the Community Development Block Grant and Tomah Area School District's Collaborative Youth Training Community Development Project.
The council approved the purchase unanimously.
Rachel Muehlenkamp, public housing and CDBG director, said allowing the purchase will make additional low-income rental housing available in the city.
To keep the rental prices low and maintain cash flow, Muehlenkamp said the housing authority will obtain the building with a 30-year mortgage at a two percent interest rate with the city as the mortgage holder. She said the housing authority couldn't obtain an interest rate that low.
"In order for the housing authority to be able to afford to do it, the city would actually have to be the mortgage holder," she said.
Muehlenkamp said the apartment's units were designed to be nearly handicap accessible.
"It's not what we would call truly handicap accessible, but we've made them as much that way as possible, because a lot of the clients that we are serving also have that mobility limitation," she said.
She said Tomah suffers from a lack of "first-story, one-story" housing in which residents "can walk in and not have to do stairs ... If they had to, they could probably use a wheelchair in the apartments, but they're not designed as fully handicap accessible."
City administrator Roger Gorius said the plan from the beginning was for the housing authority to purchase the unit.
"It's two fold: We could work with the building trades class and provide them with hands-on experience to the kids in the school, but also we'd be receiving housing back if the council is agreeable to utilize, to fulfill the mission that we have, which is to give affordable housing to those people on those programs," he said.
Muehlenkamp projects the cost of the building to be around $250,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.