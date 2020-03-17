Tomah Public Library closes

The Tomah Public Library is shutting down
Library officials announced late Tuesday that the library will close effective Tuesday, March 17 at 8 p.m.
The closure is in response to the COVID-19 virus. It includes all activities, scheduled meetings, programs and deliveries.
While the library is closed, patrons are encouraged to use online resources and e-books available at tomahpubliclibrary.org.
Patrons will not incur overdue charges on all materials checked out prior to March 18, and returns will not be due until the library reopens.