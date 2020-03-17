You are the owner of this article.
Tomah Public Library closes
The Tomah Public Library is shutting down

Library officials announced late Tuesday that the library will close effective Tuesday, March 17 at 8 p.m.

The closure is in response to the COVID-19 virus. It includes all activities, scheduled meetings, programs and deliveries.

While the library is closed, patrons are encouraged to use online resources and e-books available at tomahpubliclibrary.org.

Patrons will not incur overdue charges on all materials checked out prior to March 18, and returns will not be due until the library reopens.

