Tomah Public Library closes

The Tomah Public Library is shutting down

Library officials announced late Tuesday that the library will close effective Tuesday, March 17 at 8 p.m.

The closure is in response to the COVID-19 virus. It includes all activities, scheduled meetings, programs and deliveries.

While the library is closed, patrons are encouraged to use online resources and e-books available at tomahpubliclibrary.org.

Patrons will not incur overdue charges on all materials checked out prior to March 18, and returns will not be due until the library reopens.

