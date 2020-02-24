Tomah Public Library offers computers for census response

The U.S. Census is going online, and the Tomah Public Library is stepping up to assist anyone who lacks computer access.
Library director Irma Keller said the library is offering its 12 public-access computers, along with assistance from library staff, for people who need help participating in the once-a-decade count of the nation’s population.
“There are people who don’t know how to use the internet,” Keller said. “We’re going to try to make it as easy as possible for them.”
The U.S. Census Bureau will send mailings with a census number scheduled to arrive starting March 12. The mailing, called a “census invitation,” will direct people to 2020census.gov, where they will be instructed to use their number to log on to the site. There is also a telephone option that can accommodate 26 different languages.
If there is no response by March 20, the census will send a reminder letter. If there is still no electronic response by March 24, the census will send a reminder postcard. If there is still no response by April 3, the census will mail a reminder with a paper form between April 8-16.
Those who haven’t responded by April 27 will be visited at their residence by a census taker sometime after May 1.
Tomah City Council member Lamont Kiefer, who serves on Monroe County’s Census Complete Count Committee, said the electronic feature represents a fundamental change in how people are counted.
“This is the first time ever that people can respond in any way other than paper,” Kiefer said.
Keller said the library will install an icon on its computers so that visitors can press just one button to reach the census site.
“I want to have something where people can click on and just go to one thing,” Keller said. “They’re not going to have to navigate the internet.”
Kiefer said his committee is using multiple ways to publicize the census − from using the city’s billing process to distribute census notices to giving away chip clips bearing the census logo.
He said it’s important that local citizens get counted. The census not only impacts Congressional reapportionment, but it also determines how the federal government directs aid to local communities.
“This count is used is used to distribute $675 billion every year through road funding, medical subsidies to rural areas, broadband, social welfare programs,” Kiefer said. “I want to make sure all the money that our corporations and citizens pay to the federal government gets back to us.”
Kiefer said the census bureau is also looking for census takers. The jobs pay $17 an hour, and people can apply at 2020census.gov.
