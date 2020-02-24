Tomah Public Library offers computers for census response

The U.S. Census is going online, and the Tomah Public Library is stepping up to assist anyone who lacks computer access.

Library director Irma Keller said the library is offering its 12 public-access computers, along with assistance from library staff, for people who need help participating in the once-a-decade count of the nation’s population.

“There are people who don’t know how to use the internet,” Keller said. “We’re going to try to make it as easy as possible for them.”

The U.S. Census Bureau will send mailings with a census number scheduled to arrive starting March 12. The mailing, called a “census invitation,” will direct people to 2020census.gov, where they will be instructed to use their number to log on to the site. There is also a telephone option that can accommodate 26 different languages.

If there is no response by March 20, the census will send a reminder letter. If there is still no electronic response by March 24, the census will send a reminder postcard. If there is still no response by April 3, the census will mail a reminder with a paper form between April 8-16.

Those who haven’t responded by April 27 will be visited at their residence by a census taker sometime after May 1.