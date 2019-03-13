The Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center will hold a six-week concert series in downtown Tomah.
Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center President/CEO Tina Thompson discussed the plan during the March 12 Tomah City Council meeting. She requested the council close the 800 block of Superior Avenue to accommodate the concert series. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation approved the request in late February.
“Two thousand nineteen is the year for Tomah” Thompson said. “We’ve been building up to this point for years. We’ve done the downtown master plan, we’ve done the surveys, we’ve done the planning … this is our year to implement.”
The concert series will be on Thursday evenings from 6-9 p.m. starting July 4. The other concerts are July 11, July 18, Aug. 1, Aug. 8 and Aug. 15.
Thompson said the bands will come from outside the area and won't compete with local bands that perform at Americana Music in the Park in Gillett Park.
“Americana Music in the Park is a wonderful community event featuring area artists and the richness of our local musical culture," Thompson said. "Our event will feature out-of-the-area musicians,
She said the concerts are "focused on economic development and increasing the traffic in Tomah’s downtown … we’re just using music as the catalyst”.
She said Chamber officials were able to meet with leadership from Americana Music in the Park, and all parties agreed to move forward with the new concert series.
Thompson said the series will be a "family-friendly affair" with a "kid zone” featuring games and activities for children. There will also have food vendors and beer sales for the adults.
The Chamber signed in to a five-year contract for the event, and Thompson said it will have a "significant impact to Tomah’s economic profile."
The concerts will be free and open to the public. Sponsorship and volunteer opportunities are available to businesses and organizations.
