The Tomah City Council took control of an idle liquor license last week but declined to adopt a policy on how to handle such licenses in the future.
The city council unanimously approved a resolution regarding the license that was issued to Sportsman's Bar. The license had been issued to a tenant of the building on a land contract. After the tenant went into foreclosure, the building reverted back to Robert and Dorothy Walker, who asked that the Class B license by held until July to complete the foreclosure process and place the property on the market. There was no pending sale as of last week.
Council member Richard Yarrington proposed requiring a building owner to surrender the liquor license if a business closes and hasn't been sold within 90 days. The council, during the Aug. 12 Committee of the Whole meeting, voted to table the resolution by a 5-1 vote with Yarrington opposed.
Yarrington cited the case of Vino Anjo owner Joline Powell, who has inquired about the availability of the license. She had to purchase a reserve liquor license for $10,000, a fee that is set by state law. Yarrington said it's unfortunate that Vino Anjo has to operate with the reserve license when a regular license costing $600 was idle.
"Somebody paid dearly for their license that they probably shouldn't have had to pay for," Yarrington said.
Council members who opposed the change said the city needs flexibility in issuing a limited number of licenses. City administrator Roger Gorius said the license held by the Tee Pee Restaurant was held open until the 3rd Gen LLC project was complete. He said the development, which includes a restaurant that serves alcohol, wouldn't have been feasible had the license been reissued elsewhere.
Tomah mayor Mike Murray defended the city's decision to hold the Sportman's Bar license while the Walkers tried to find a buyer.
"The owner of the property had nothing they could do about it," Murray said. "They were handcuffed, and they were a long-time business owner that paid a lot of taxes to the community of Tomah."
He said it was "the right thing to do was to allow them the ability to try to recoup what they could. Not every situation fits into a cookie-cutter pattern."
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
