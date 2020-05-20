Tomah recommends staying safe
Tomah recommends staying safe

The Tomah City Council is encouraging individuals and businesses to continue to be safe and be smart about resuming activities in the wake of COVID-19.

Council members discussed Monday night the need for the city to model behavior for other businesses — practice social distancing but don’t remain closed.

City offices are scheduled to reopen June 1.

Council members decided to follow the lead of Monroe County’s guidelines for safe behavior but no restrictions in the wake of the state Supreme Court overturning Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order earlier this month.

City officials continue to caution against large gatherings, for instance, and urge businesses to follow the county’s toolkit for safe precautions.

