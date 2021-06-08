Tomah resident doubles down with double red cell blood donation

When Darrell Neitzel donates blood, he is making an impact — times two. The Tomah resident made a double red cell donation during the Tomah Health/Versiti Blood Center drive at Tomah’s Recreation Park May 27.

“I have been giving the dual reds for about the last three or four years,” Neitzel said. “Since I have O negative blood which is in demand, I decided I would try to give more if I could.”

A double red cell donation is similar to a whole blood donation, except a special machine allows the donor to donate two units of red blood cells during one donation. People with O type blood and those with certain Rh-negative blood types, including A negative and B negative, are encouraged to donate double red blood cells because red cells are the most transfused blood product and the highest in demand by the hospitals. A dual red donation takes about 25 minutes compared to about 15 minutes for a regular whole blood donation, and a person can make a double red donation every 112 days or three times a year.

In addition to his dual red donations, Neitzel has been donating blood for about eight years.

“I think it’s something that we should all do to help out our fellow citizens because we never know when we’re going to be the one who needs blood,” Neitzel said.