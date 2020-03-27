Tomah reverses plan to combine garbage, recycling streams

Frei said recyclables wouldn't add much extra tonnage to the mix. He said the additional "tipping fees" − the rate per ton charged by the county − would have been minimal.

City of Tomah public works director Kirk Arity said tipping fees weren't an issue when the decision was made to combine garbage and recyclables. He said the "safety of our employees" was the city's top concern and that no tipping fee calculation was conducted.

The city announced Friday on its website that bagged recyclable items can be taken to the city shop at 515 E. Monowau St. Tuesdays and Thursdays between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. The posting says, "Please note that things can change on a day-to-day basis. We will keep our website as up to date as possible."

Arity urged city residents to check the webpage periodically.

"The information on our website is the most consistent and up-to-date," Arity said.

Frei said the issue between the city and county was whether recycling was an "essential" business or operation covered by Gov. Tony Evers' "Safer at Home" order March 24. He said other municipalities in the county are running their recycling and garbage operations as normal.