Tomah reverses plan to combine garbage, recycling streams

The city of Tomah's policy to combine garbage and recycling streams lasted less than two days.
The city's public works department Friday abandoned a plan to have city of Tomah residents place put both recyclables and garbage in the same automated collection tote. The change was made after Monroe County objected to accepting recyclables at the county landfill.
County solid waste manager Gail Frei said the city and county reached an understanding late Thursday.
"I think we have it sorted out the best we can for now," said Frei, who wasn't aware of the city's intention when contacted Thursday by the Tomah Journal. "We're living in very confusing times."
The city closed a site where residents could drop off their recyclables after just one day of operation. Tomah city administrator Roger Gorius said the threat of the COVID-19 virus necessitated the change. He said it was done to "minizimiz(e) crew exposure and reduc(e) staff to use in two-week rotations."
However, Frei said adding recyclables to the garbage flow would cause a major headache for the landfill. He said paper and plastic would trigger significant "mitigation costs."
"We don't want it," Frei said. "Plastic and paper blow around and cause unbelievable litter at the landfill."
Frei said recyclables wouldn't add much extra tonnage to the mix. He said the additional "tipping fees" − the rate per ton charged by the county − would have been minimal.
City of Tomah public works director Kirk Arity said tipping fees weren't an issue when the decision was made to combine garbage and recyclables. He said the "safety of our employees" was the city's top concern and that no tipping fee calculation was conducted.
The city announced Friday on its website that bagged recyclable items can be taken to the city shop at 515 E. Monowau St. Tuesdays and Thursdays between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. The posting says, "Please note that things can change on a day-to-day basis. We will keep our website as up to date as possible."
Arity urged city residents to check the webpage periodically.
"The information on our website is the most consistent and up-to-date," Arity said.
Frei said the issue between the city and county was whether recycling was an "essential" business or operation covered by Gov. Tony Evers' "Safer at Home" order March 24. He said other municipalities in the county are running their recycling and garbage operations as normal.
"You can leave your home for an essential service, and recycling is an essential service," he said.
Frei expressed concern that if recycling and garbage streams are combined on a widespread basis, it would be difficult to re-establish recycling programs.
"Any time you step backward, it takes a lot of effort to go back forward," he said.
