From Wine into Water comes Well Wishes.
Tomah Rotary's new fundraiser, Well Wishes, is a spin off its former fundraiser, Wine into Water, which had it's final year in 2018.
The goal of Well Wishes, like Wine Into Water, is to raise money to drill a well in Uganda, said Tomah Rotary member Jenny Parker. The two events are closely related but differ in their execution.
"We felt like Wine into Water was such a success and the Tomah community has been generous with Wine Into Water for years, but we thought we'd try something different," she said.
Wine into Water began after Parker traveled to Uganda in memory of her son, Jesse Parker, who died in 2009. While in Uganda she met with a local Rotary club, and she saw children drinking dirty water and spoke to parents who lost children because of contaminated water.
After returning to the United States, Parker spoke with the Tomah Rotary about drilling wells to provide a clean source of water. The club agreed, and Wine into Water was launched.
Well Wishes is a more intimate affair than Wine Into Water, Parker said, and will include upscale appetizers, a meal served butler-style and is paired with wine. Attendees also will receive a hand-painted wine glass.
In addition, there will be a music performances by WKBT-TV news anchor Jennifer Livingston, and 18 members of the Tomah High School band will perform on African drums.
While the event raises money to help others across the globe, it's also a thank-you to those who have supported Rotary's clean-water project near Busulo, Uganda, including initiatives for clean water and self-sustaining projects, Parker said.
"This felt like the right way to move forward with our goal by recognizing and thanking the Tomah community for what it has already done," Parker said. "I think we live in such a generous community that can see the needs of others, helping people they won't ever see, but as parents we can imagine what it's like to serve your kids dirty and putting their lives at risk because of that. Water is a simple thing that's incredibly important to us and it's great to see the community come and support (the initiative)."
It costs $10,500 to drill a well, but that includes drilling it and testing it for water quality, along with checking to see whether there's enough water to serve the community, Parker said.
The well will be drilled in the village of Lwegula, Parker said, and will serve almost 3,000 people and three schools.
Tickets for the event cost $100, and only 120 tickets will be sold. They can be purchased online at tomahrotarywellwishes.com or in person at Timberwood Bank, Tomah Chamber of Commerce and CCF Bank.
