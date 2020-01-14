Tomah's Bridget Owens to cook on 'Rachael Ray Show'

Bridget Owens has a television date with Rachael Ray.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Owens, a Tomah chiropractor, traveled to New York Tuesday to tape the show's seventh annual Fantasy Football competition. The show airs at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, on WXOW-TV.

Owens is one of four football "super fans" selected for a cook-off, with two tickets to the Super Bowl on the line. She will prepare her "Frozen Tundra Humongi Fungi" during the show.

The Super Bowl-themed program also will feature chef Timothy Hollingsworth making nachos and Ray cooking a three-cheese cast-iron pizza.

Murray's on Main in Tomah will host a watch party at the restaurant starting at 1:30 p.m. Restaurant owner Mike Murray said Owens will share samples of her recipe during the party.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.