Tomah's Bridget Owens to cook on 'Rachael Ray Show'
Tomah's Bridget Owens to cook on 'Rachael Ray Show'

Bridget Owens

Bridget Owens
Rachel Ray

Rachel Ray

Bridget Owens has a television date with Rachael Ray.

Owens, a Tomah chiropractor, traveled to New York Tuesday to tape the show's seventh annual Fantasy Football competition. The show airs at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, on WXOW-TV.

Owens is one of four football "super fans" selected for a cook-off, with two tickets to the Super Bowl on the line. She will prepare her "Frozen Tundra Humongi Fungi" during the show.

The Super Bowl-themed program also will feature chef Timothy Hollingsworth making nachos and Ray cooking a three-cheese cast-iron pizza.

Murray's on Main in Tomah will host a watch party at the restaurant starting at 1:30 p.m. Restaurant owner Mike Murray said Owens will share samples of her recipe during the party.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

