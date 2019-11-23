"Gold and Gaudy" is the theme of the holiday parade set for Friday, Nov. 29 in downtown Tomah.
The parade, always conducted the day after Thanksgiving, had 50 units lined up as of last week, said Greater Tomah Area Chamber of Commerce director Tina Thompson. The Chamber will hand out awards for units in three categories: business, non-profit and children's.
"There are some that always come in at the last week after they get an idea of what the weather is going to be like," Thompson said.
The forecast for Nov. 29 calls for temperatures in the low 30s with a chance of snow.
Thompson looks forward to an event that draws people to the downtown area. She noted it will be the first parade to be held under the new street lamps that were installed earlier this fall.
She urged people to "just bundle up and join us on the street."
"Downtown is so important to the community," Thompson said. "This is another way that downtown businesses can interact with the public."
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
