Tomah's elementary students present 'Musicville'

When Christy Hennegan was selecting students for the Tomah Area School District’s elementary musical, she wasn’t looking for a cast of singing and dancing all-stars.

“We don’t go by who sings the best, who dances the best and who acts the best,” Hennengan said. “We go by who is the kindest − who is the most respectful and polite during auditions. That’s what we look for in our cast.”

Hennegan believes she has the right ensemble for Musicville, which will be performed this weekend in the Tomah High School auditorium. The cast consists of 40 fourth- and fifth-graders from LaGrange, Miller, Lemonweir, Warrens and Wyeville elementary schools. She said the cast’s response to the musical has been “wonderful.”

“They’re learning a lot,” she said. “They hold the (musical’s) values close to their hearts.”

Musicville tells the story of Maiden Melody and Radical Rhythm as they attempt to save their town from the Sorcerer of Silence, who used a potion to render everyone in the kingdom silent. The plot follows Maiden Melody and Radical Rhythm through neighboring provinces as they seek help to restore the music.