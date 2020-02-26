Tomah's elementary students present 'Musicville'

When Christy Hennegan was selecting students for the Tomah Area School District’s elementary musical, she wasn’t looking for a cast of singing and dancing all-stars.
“We don’t go by who sings the best, who dances the best and who acts the best,” Hennengan said. “We go by who is the kindest − who is the most respectful and polite during auditions. That’s what we look for in our cast.”
Hennegan believes she has the right ensemble for Musicville, which will be performed this weekend in the Tomah High School auditorium. The cast consists of 40 fourth- and fifth-graders from LaGrange, Miller, Lemonweir, Warrens and Wyeville elementary schools. She said the cast’s response to the musical has been “wonderful.”
“They’re learning a lot,” she said. “They hold the (musical’s) values close to their hearts.”
Musicville tells the story of Maiden Melody and Radical Rhythm as they attempt to save their town from the Sorcerer of Silence, who used a potion to render everyone in the kingdom silent. The plot follows Maiden Melody and Radical Rhythm through neighboring provinces as they seek help to restore the music.
“They meet all sorts of different people along the way, and all of the different types of people help them bring the music back,” said Hennegan, who is directing the play with Char Rabe.
Eleven different songs are part of the performance, and Hennegan said audiences will appreciate “some really goofy humor, and they’ll love the singing and dancing.”
Most important, she said the students are understanding the values laid out in the script and are embracing its message.
“We thought it was a good lesson for the kids to learn − that it takes all different kinds of people to make something great,” she said.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.