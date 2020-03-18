Tomah's garbage, recycling pickup to change

Garbage and recycling pickup in the city of Tomah will change significantly next week.

Starting Monday, March 23 residents must place their garbage in their recycling barrels and transport their bagged recycling items to the city shop at 515 East Monowau St.

"Automated recycling will be turned into automated garbage," said city of Tomah public works director Kirk Arity during a Wednesday press conference at Tomah City Hall.

The recycling dropoff will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Arity acknowledged that many residents have already placed recyclables in their recycle barrels.

"If you were scheduled to receive your recycling on the 26th, we want you to put it out tomorrow, if possible," Arity said. "I understand this is short notice."

Arity said garbage will be picked up mechanically the same way recyclables are picked up. The one-per-week schedule of garbage pickup will remain unchanged. Pickup times, however, may vary, and residents are urged to put their garbage to the curb the night before.