Tomah’s Great Holiday Shopping Hunt Nov. 19

On Saturday, Nov. 19 shoppers are invited to participate in Tomah’s Great Holiday Shopping Hunt.

A wide variety of homemade crafts, artworks, and vendor items will be available at four Tomah locations. Each host site will be open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 pm. Lunch is available for purchase at all four locations.

Shoppers with their “Tomah’s Great Holiday Shopping Hunt” card stamped at all four host sites will be entered in a door prize drawing for one of two $50 Tomah Bucks certificates. Winners will be notified Nov. 21.

Host sites are:

1) The Kupper Ratsch Senior Center’s Annual Arts & Craft Fair in the Recreation Building at the Monroe County Fairgrounds 1625 Butts Ave. This fundraiser for the Senior Center features more than 30 artists and crafters, 50/50 raffle, and door prizes. Contact information: Pam Buchda at 608-374-7476 or pjbuchda@tomahonline.com.

2) Area Community Theatre’s Holiday Shopping Extravaganza Vendor & Craft Sale will be in the theater at 907 Kilbourn Ave. This is a fundraiser for the ACT. Contact information: 608-374-7469.

3) First United Methodist Church Craft Fair showcases crafts from more than twenty individuals at 1105 Butts Ave. Contact information: Danielle Anderson at dranderson7699@gmail.com.

4) Sip & Shop at Murrays On Main upper level at 810 Superior Ave. features more than 20 vendors and has basket raffles. Contact information: Megan Von Haden at vendormeganvh@gmail.com

Ample parking is available at each site.