 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tomah’s Great Holiday Shopping Hunt Nov. 19

  • 0

On Saturday, Nov. 19 shoppers are invited to participate in Tomah’s Great Holiday Shopping Hunt.

A wide variety of homemade crafts, artworks, and vendor items will be available at four Tomah locations. Each host site will be open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 pm. Lunch is available for purchase at all four locations.

Shoppers with their “Tomah’s Great Holiday Shopping Hunt” card stamped at all four host sites will be entered in a door prize drawing for one of two $50 Tomah Bucks certificates. Winners will be notified Nov. 21.

Host sites are:

1) The Kupper Ratsch Senior Center’s Annual Arts & Craft Fair in the Recreation Building at the Monroe County Fairgrounds 1625 Butts Ave. This fundraiser for the Senior Center features more than 30 artists and crafters, 50/50 raffle, and door prizes. Contact information: Pam Buchda at 608-374-7476 or pjbuchda@tomahonline.com.

People are also reading…

2) Area Community Theatre’s Holiday Shopping Extravaganza Vendor & Craft Sale will be in the theater at 907 Kilbourn Ave. This is a fundraiser for the ACT. Contact information: 608-374-7469.

3) First United Methodist Church Craft Fair showcases crafts from more than twenty individuals at 1105 Butts Ave. Contact information: Danielle Anderson at dranderson7699@gmail.com.

4) Sip & Shop at Murrays On Main upper level at 810 Superior Ave. features more than 20 vendors and has basket raffles. Contact information: Megan Von Haden at vendormeganvh@gmail.com

Ample parking is available at each site.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Badger Books await Tomah voters

Badger Books await Tomah voters

During the November 2022 general election, the city of Tomah will be utilizing six brand-new Badger Books, which are electronic poll books. Ba…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News