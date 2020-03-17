Tomah's Kupper Ratsch Senior Center another COVID-19 shutdown

Tuesday was a difficult day for Kupper Ratsch Senior Center director Pam Buchda. Instead of presiding over a day filled with coffee time, euchre, bingo, dominoes, Scrabble and lunch, she presided over a largely empty facility.

"I miss my people," she said.

The center closed its doors at the end of the day Monday, and like most other institutions shut down by the COVID-19 virus, its reopening date is uncertain.

The facility is a gathering place for the elderly, the segment of the population considered most vulnerable to COVID-19. In addition to meals and games, the center hosts live entertainment, along with educational and health programs. There is also a small library.

Buchda said the center is a critical part of people's lives.

"The socialization is very important," Buchda said. "Some of them say their weekends are long because they can't come here during the week."

The center is one of the daily meal sites used by the Monroe County Aging and Disability Resource Center. Buchda estimated 10 to 20 meals are served daily at Kupper Ratsch, depending on the menu and array of activities offered that particular day.