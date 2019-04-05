Tomah’s Veterans Memorial Park will be turned over to Tomah’s Parks and Recreation department on Memorial Day weekend.
Tom Flock, a member of the Veterans Memorial committee and Tomah municipal judge, said after 13 years the committee will disband and turn the park over to the city as the park is now complete with all the tiles filled.
The final dedication will be held Memorial Day weekend, May 25 at 10 a.m.. The public is invited to attend.
Flock hopes to draw a good crowd. He said 1,000 people attended the original dedication.
“We’re just going to say thank you to all the major contributors and the people of Tomah that supported it,” he said. “It’s a really special project and committee, and I can’t be prouder to have been a part of it.”
The original dedication was held on Sept. 10, 2011, after the concrete for the structure was poured and tiles with the names of veterans were purchased and installed. Planning for the project began in 2006, Flock said. He said it has taken a lot of hard work and dedication by the committee and that local veterans are pleased with the result.
Flock has been involved with the Veterans Memorial since it’s inception and is proud to have been a part of it.
“I can’t imagine how many hours we’ve spent on this, but they have all been great hours ... it has been fun,” he said. “As a navy veteran I’m pretty proud of it.”
When the Veterans Memorial committee turns over the park to the city it will be self-sufficient for a long time, Flock said. He said the committee is leaving the city with $23,000 for maintenance, of which there is little.
Each year the committee gives a donation to the Boy Scouts, who shovel the memorial out in the winter. The committee put out two sets of flags each year, pays for lighting, trims the bushes, and pays for dandelion spray, which a local contractor applies for free.
“We left some money, so it should be self-supported for some time, and people can still donate to support it,” Flock said.
