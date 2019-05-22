The Tomah Area School District will add a speech pathologist and early childhood teacher for the 2019-20 school year.
The positions were approved by the Tomah School Board during its regular monthly meeting May 20 at Robert Kupper Learning Center.
Board members were presented with an extensive list of needs proposed by school district staff. Superintendent Cindy Zahrte said some of those positions will be considered during a special meeting in June but asked for approval of the two positions so the district can get a jump on the hiring process.
Zahrte said the district's two existing speech pathologists handle between 80 and 100 children each.
"It we want to retain people in these positions, we have to make their workloads manageable," Zahrte said.
She said many of the other requested positions won't make it into the 2019-20budget due to fiscal constraints but said all have educational merit.
"Teachers are not saying these things are needed because they're trying to lessen their workload," Zahrte said. "They're coming at this from the right perspective."
The board also reviewed requests to the Andres and Earle funds and approved a revision of the district's staff engagement survey offered by School Perceptions and approved changes to the district's K-8 math curriculum.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
