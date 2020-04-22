Tomah School Board adjusts high school graduation criteria

Tomah High School students who were on track to graduate will get their diplomas later this year.
By a 7-0 vote, the Tomah School Board authorized the school district to grant diplomas to students who were passing classes they needed to graduate when Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered all public and private schools in the state to close March 18 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board adopted a modified pass/fail grading system that gives students the option of accepting the “pass” designation or taking a letter grade. A “pass” grade won’t negatively impact a student’s grade-point average.
The district has maintained online instruction since the shutdown but with reduced instruction hours. School district superintendent Cindy Zahrte said the district shouldn’t penalize students who are having difficulty transitioning to curriculum delivered online.
“Our concern is for kids who did fine in the third quarter but did really bad in the fourth quarter,” Zahrte said.
Zahrte said the district is exploring options for rescheduling the high school commencement date originally set for May 23. The governor’s latest Safer at Home order extends through May 26, and Zahrte said the district is considering an outdoor ceremony for late July or August.
Zahrte said an outdoor ceremony is preferable in case social distancing protocols are still being following. She said it’s possible that audience restrictions will be necessary to maintain the six-foot social distancing guideline. Roughly 220 seniors are expected to receive diplomas.
The board also waived the civics exam required for high school graduation and approved modified grading procedures for elementary and middle school levels. Zahrte said all but 15 seniors had passed the civics exam prior to the shutdown.
The meeting was conducted with three members − Jerry Fushianes, Gary Grovesteen and Nancy McCoy − participating remotely via phone. The remaining board members and administrators sat six feet apart at the head table. The meeting was live-streamed through YouTube with a couple of short delays due to audio problems.
It was the last meeting for Fushianes, McCoy and John McMullen, all of whom declined to seek re-election. They will be replaced by Mike Gnewikow, Susan Bloom and Rick Murray when the district conducts its reorganization meeting Monday, April 27 at 7 p.m.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
