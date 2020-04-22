Tomah School Board adjusts high school graduation criteria

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tomah High School students who were on track to graduate will get their diplomas later this year.

By a 7-0 vote, the Tomah School Board authorized the school district to grant diplomas to students who were passing classes they needed to graduate when Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered all public and private schools in the state to close March 18 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board adopted a modified pass/fail grading system that gives students the option of accepting the “pass” designation or taking a letter grade. A “pass” grade won’t negatively impact a student’s grade-point average.

The district has maintained online instruction since the shutdown but with reduced instruction hours. School district superintendent Cindy Zahrte said the district shouldn’t penalize students who are having difficulty transitioning to curriculum delivered online.

“Our concern is for kids who did fine in the third quarter but did really bad in the fourth quarter,” Zahrte said.

Zahrte said the district is exploring options for rescheduling the high school commencement date originally set for May 23. The governor’s latest Safer at Home order extends through May 26, and Zahrte said the district is considering an outdoor ceremony for late July or August.