The Tomah School Board is going back to the voters for another referendum.
By a 7-0 vote Monday, the board approved a referendum for the April 2, 2019, ballot that would extend the district's authority to exceed state-imposed revenue caps by $1.5 million for each of the next four years.
Voters passed an April 2016 referendum to exceed revenue caps for three years. That authority ends with the 2019-20 school year. The 2016 vote marked the first time Tomah voters approved exceeding the revenue cap since it was created in 1995.
The school district's property tax rate is expected to remain steady if the referendum is passed.
School district business manager Greg Gaarder said the referendum would allow the district to maintain its existing programs and enhance school building security and technology offerings. His budget projections over the next four years assume flat enrollment and property values rising at two percent per year.
"It's a balanced budget," Gaarder said.
Board member John McMullen said sending the referendum to the voters "is the right thing to do."
"This is an important vote, but it's not like it came out of the blue," McMullen said. "We're already a low-spending district. The referendum is to maintain our programs ... I don't think we want to go backward."
In other business, the board:
- Approved a $325,000 chiller replacement for Tomah High School. Gaarder said the equipment and installation will come from the 2018-19 budget.
- Accepted a $123,000 Fast Forward Teacher Training Grant from the state Department of Workforce Development.
- Reviewed the 2018 audit report, which the board is expected to approve in January.
- Approved $500 stipends for three teachers who completed educator effectiveness evaluations.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
