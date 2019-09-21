The Tomah School Board approved base salary increases of 2.10 percent for support staff and central office staff during the board's regular monthly meeting Sept. 16 at Robert Kupper Learning Center.
The total wage package will cost $126,000 for support staff and $25,000 for central office staff. Employees can get raises of more than 2.1 percent if they're eligible for step increases.
In other business, the board:
- Approved an adjustment in extracurricular pay for two band positions. Superintendent Cindy Zahrte said "the ball was dropped" when a third band teacher was hired last year but the district failed to add additional compensation for the middle school jazz band and middle school and high school marching bands. The two adjustments total $1,800.
- Restored a position to handle lights and sound for the district's drama and musical productions. The position will pay $2,500 per year, but Zahrte said it should be less expensive than paying an hourly rate.
- Received preliminary enrollment data for 2019-20. The district has 47 fewer students in grades 6-12, but that's offset by 44 more students in grades kindergarten through five. The district will have a clearer picture of its enrollment when the third Friday in September count is released.
- Deferred action on short-term borrowing until a special meeting tentatively set for Oct. 1. Most school districts rely on short-term borrowing to bridge gaps in state aid payments. Business manager Greg Gaarder anticipates the district will need $4.5 million to get through 2019-20.
