The Tomah School Board approved the 2019-20 budget during its regular monthly meeting Monday at Robert Kupper Learning Center.
The board voted 6-0 in favor of a budget in which the property tax levy increased by 2.5 percent, or $312,155, and the mill rate dropped by 1.64 percent.
Greg Gaarder, Tomah Area School District business manager, said the mill rate decreased because the equalized property value in the district increased by about 4 percent.
For the owner of a $100,000 home, its means a decrease in school taxes by $11.15.
The levy is lower than what was approved during the board's annual meeting in August. Voters approved a levy of $13,083,739 in an advisory vote, but the levy approved Monday was $12,855.733, a difference of about $228,000.
Gaarder said the change was impacted by two factors — the school district received about $200,000 more in state aid and the equalized property value is higher than originally projected.
"Overall when we're looking at the tax summary ... we're in pretty good shape," he said.
Enrollment dropped slightly for 2019-20 but will have a minimal impact on the revenue limit, Gaarder said.
"Because of the additional dollars that were brought in because we're a low-spending district and the additional dollars that the governor approved for the revenue limit this year along with the levy, you can look at that and put it in context with the state aid we received," he said.
The district has levied one of the lowest mill rates in the state for the past 30 to 40 years, and Gaarder doesn't anticipate the budget will change Tomah's spending rank.
In other business the board approved the calendars for the 2020-21 school year. The board approved both the traditional calendar and the 45-15 calendar used at Lemonweir Elementary School.
