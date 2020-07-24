Tomah School Board approves levy increase

Tomah actually has a $700,000 2019-20 surplus from savings related to the shutdown of school. Evers ordered all schools in the state to close effective March 18, and Tomah converted to virtual classrooms before ending the school year two weeks early May 22. The board is applying half the surplus to the district's fund balance and other half to its capital improvement fund.

Despite the surplus, Gaarder warned that the district faces expenses related to mitigation of COVID-19 when schools reopen Sept. 1. He's concerned about food service, where he said expenses could exceed revenues by $350,000.

"We have a budget with some surplus ... but we have to talk about the things that are sitting in front of us," Gaarder said.

He said cost-of-living increases for teachers and staff and a five percent increase in health insurance costs are built into the budget.

The vote at the annual meeting is advisory. The board will cast a binding vote on the budget before Nov. 1 after receiving figures on enrollment and equalized property value.

In other business, the board left substitute teacher pay unchanged for the 2020-21 school year and suspended its foreign exchange student program for 2020-21 due to COVID-19.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.