Tomah School Board approves Montessori contract

The Tomah Area Montessori School has a new five-year contract with the Tomah Area School District.

The board approved the contract for the charter school during its regular monthly meeting May 18 at Robert Kupper Learning Center.

Most of the discussion centered around a provision that gives children of the Montessori governing board a guaranteed place in the school, which teaches students 4K through third grade. Applications normally exceed available slots, and the governing board uses a lottery for admission.

Board members Brian Hennessey and Mike Gnewikow both raised questions about the provision.

Hennessey supported the provision but raised the prospect of parents joining the board and dropping out once their child gained admittance. Gnewikow questioned whether it was proper for the district to endorse “favoritism” in the admission process.

Pam Melby, president of the governing board, said the guarantee is necessary to board members.

“It’s very important to have actively committed parents,” Melby said. “Parents are the heart and soul of this school. They’re committed to the school.”