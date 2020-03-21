Tomah School Board approves pay plan for support staff

The Tomah School Board has agreed to a method that compensates support staff during the shutdown of school.
The board voted 6-0 to approve the concept of rotating “work teams” until the school schedule returns to normal. The board met in special session Thursday at the school district office.
Public and private K-12 schools in Wisconsin shut their doors Wednesday in response to the threat of the COVID-19 virus. Prior to the shutdown, support were given three options:
- Report to work as normal and get paid.
- Don’t report to work and use accumulated sick leave time.
- Don’t report to work and don’t get paid.
Several support staff objected to those options during a March 16 school board meeting. They expressed concern about not getting paid during the shutdown or being compelled to work in an environment that left them vulnerable to contracting COVID-19.
Since then, the district developed a proposal that would create teams of workers to perform tasks that remain necessary during the shutdown, such as preparing and distributing meals and maintaining buildings. The five-person teams would work for two-week periods and then be replaced by another team.
School district superintendent Cindy Zahrte said the plan protects the health and well-being of school district employees.
“We’re not having more than nine people in one location at one time,” Zahrte said.
Idle workers would continue to be paid as long as they commit to a team assignment. Those who choose not to report can either use sick leave or go unpaid.
School district superintendent Cindy Zahrte said the plan was created after Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers advised local school districts that they would be relieved of the minimum hours of instruction requirement. Zahrte said that removed the problem of paying idle workers and then having to pay them again once the current school year resumed.
“We believed it might have been required for students to come back in June or July,” Zahrte said.
Zahrte said some details of the plan remain to be worked out but said it provides “fairness and equity that needs to exist.” She said only 70 of the 200 support staff had enough accumulated sick leave to make it through the end of the school year.
Teaching staff will continue to prepare lesson plans during the shutdown.
Business manager Greg Gaarder said encouraging support staff to file for unemployment wasn’t an attractive option since employers are assessed based on their claims history.
Board member Brian Hennessey said he received several calls from support staff after Monday’s meeting.
“They wanted me to know that the people that spoke at that meeting did not speak for them,” Hennessey said. “They were very pleased with the opportunity to continue working so that they could get paid.”
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.