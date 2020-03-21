Tomah School Board approves pay plan for support staff

“We’re not having more than nine people in one location at one time,” Zahrte said.

Idle workers would continue to be paid as long as they commit to a team assignment. Those who choose not to report can either use sick leave or go unpaid.

School district superintendent Cindy Zahrte said the plan was created after Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers advised local school districts that they would be relieved of the minimum hours of instruction requirement. Zahrte said that removed the problem of paying idle workers and then having to pay them again once the current school year resumed.

“We believed it might have been required for students to come back in June or July,” Zahrte said.

Zahrte said some details of the plan remain to be worked out but said it provides “fairness and equity that needs to exist.” She said only 70 of the 200 support staff had enough accumulated sick leave to make it through the end of the school year.

Teaching staff will continue to prepare lesson plans during the shutdown.

Business manager Greg Gaarder said encouraging support staff to file for unemployment wasn’t an attractive option since employers are assessed based on their claims history.