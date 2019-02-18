Tomah Area School District students will have longer school days and fewer days off to make up for lost instruction time.
The Tomah School Board approved a plan to make up four days wiped out by winter weather during its regular monthly meeting Feb. 18 at Robert Kupper Learning Center.
The revised calendar eliminates a vacation day that was scheduled for April 22 and converts a May 17 teacher inservice into a regular class day. A third day was made up Feb. 18.
The rest of the time will restored with a school day that starts five minutes earlier and ends five minutes later starting March 4.
School district superintendent Cindy Zahrte said the plan keeps Thursday, June 6 as the final day of class. She said teachers and parents didn't want to extend classes into the second week of June. Friday, June 7, now scheduled as a half-day for teachers, will become a full work day.
Zahrte said every effort was made to keep spring break (March 21-25) in tact. The year-round school at Lemonweir also has those days off, and the high school band scheduled a trip to Boston during that period.
Seven days have been lost to winter weather, although state law requires that only four be made up.
