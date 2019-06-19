Two alternative education teaching positions were approved by the Tomah School Board during its regular monthly meeting Monday at Robert Kupper Learning Center.
One position was for a Compass teacher at Tomah Middle School, and the other was for an alternative education teacher at Tomah High School.
Tomah Area School District superintendent Cindy Zahrte said the Compass teacher serves up to 15 students in a nearly self-contained classroom. Students leave for regular classes where they are successful but stay behind for classes where they are not.
"It really makes the middle school really a smaller school environment for kids that struggle with the changing classes every hour," she said. "There's really a community sense of family that's built up in that classroom and gives kids the support that they need to be successful."
The alternative education teacher at the high school will primarily work with incoming freshmen who are at risk of failing before they could get into either the Crossroads or Milwaukee Street programs, Zahrte said.
The teacher will monitor and meet with daily between 15-20 students who will be in all the same courses to see how they're doing on their school work and to help them be successful at the high school so they don't have to be sent to Crossroads or Milwaukee Street programs, Zahrte said. The goal is to help the students be successful and stay at the high school.
Recommendations from the middle school will identify the freshmen who need more support to be successful, Zahrte said.
"The issues that are related to disruptive student behavior at the elementary level do present at the secondary level, and kids at that point in time ... often just disengage," she said. "They come to school, they just sit there and don't do anything that's asked. So trying to have resources that will engage those kids, stay on top of them, we hope that will be helpful in getting those kids to find success and want to be in school and not have truancy issues and grade failures."
In other business, the board approved teacher wage increases.
Base pay for teachers will go up by approximately $206.64. The board approved the 2.44 percent increase that the Tomah Education Association was allowed to negotiate for.
The board also approved supplemental pay increases that average $494.06 and an average of $2,300 for teachers who qualify for step increases.
Board members got their first look at the 2019-20 budget, but no tax levy information was included. The board will review the budget again in July.
