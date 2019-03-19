Another teacher inservice day has been converted to a classroom day.
The Tomah School Board voted 7-0 to send students to school Friday, April 5 to make up for classes cancelled Feb. 23. It marks the third teacher inservice day that has been used as a snow day.
School district superintendent Cindy Zahrte said the board is exploring a plan to make up for the lost 14 hours of inservice time. Seven hours would be made up by teachers grading on their own time at the end of the third and fourth quarters, converting a half-day for teachers June 7 to a full day and allowing three hours of flexible group inservice time.
Zahrte said the final day of class remains Thursday, June 6. She said the administration is doesn't want to extend school past the first week of June and that June 7 remains available if there's another snow day.
"It gives us one day of flexibility in case we have inclement weather," Zahrte said. "We don't want to go into that second week of June."
The March 21-25 spring break was also left intact, but the district extended the school day by 10 minutes effective March 4.
Even after the changes, Zahrte said the district remains an hour short of state-mandated instruction time. She said minor changes to a few school days can recapture the time.
On another school calendar issue, Zahrte said she contacted state Sen. Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, about allowing Tomah to begin the school year prior to Sept. 1 and received a positive response. Shilling wrote that she supported a bill last session that would allow school districts to establish their own start dates.
"Unfortunately, Republican legislators adjourned the 2017-18 legislative session before the bill could be taken up for a vote on the Senate floor," Shilling wrote. "I supported this legislation, as restoring and maintaining local control for school districts is a priority of mine.
In other business:
- Board president Brian Hennessey chose board members Jerry Fushianes and John McMullen to hand out diplomas during May 25 commencement exercises at Tomah High School. Board member Pam Buchda was named as the alternate.
- The board approved a $147,000 contract with Cooperative Educational Service Agency District 4 to provided services for the 2019-20 school year. It represents a $15,000 increase over the previous year due to costs associated with special needs students.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
