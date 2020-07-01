Tomah School Board decides against high school graduation ceremony

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tomah High School won't conduct an in-person graduation.

The Tomah School Board Monday voted 5-0 to scrap plans for an outdoor graduation ceremony July 18 at E.J. McKean Field. Tomah High School principal Robert Joyce said there was little support for the July 18 date and support for the Aug. 8 backup date was "a mixed bag."

The board questioned how much enthusiasm existed for a ceremony that was likely to be limited by COVID-19 restrictions. Board member Brian Hennessey urged the board to abandon the idea.

"I think we should rip the band-aid off and be done with it," Hennessey said.

The school district cancelled the May 23 commencement due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the high school was able to put together a virtual graduation that was livestreamed during the scheduled commencement time. Students were recorded walking across the state with a cap and gown, and speeches were recorded by the Class of 2020 valedictorian and salutatorian.

Joyce said the ceremony was well-received.

"There was a lot of excitement," Joyce said. "I think this has been the most recognized class — just not in the traditional sense."