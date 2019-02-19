Tomah High School won't field a girls swim team this fall.
By a 5-0 vote, the Tomah School Board voted to terminate the program after just two years. The program had existed as a co-op arrangement with the Sparta School District, but Sparta pulled from the co-op earlier this year. Tomah Area School District activities director Tom Curran said only four girls would have been on the team in 2019 had Tomah maintained the program alone.
Board member Pam Buchda said that was an insufficient number.
"I'm a real backer of having swim a team, but ...four is not a realistic number for a team," Buchda said.
Curran said he was disappointed in the numbers.
"Numbers are nowhere near where we thought they would be," he said.
The team practiced at Fort McCoy's Rumpel Fitness Center and didn't have any home meets. Curran said transportation to a facility 12 miles away was a major problem.
"The biggest issue is the lack of a facility − not having an indoor pool in the community," Curran said.
School district superintendent Cindy Zahrte agreed. She said "until Tomah has an indoor facility, we don't have a high school team ... It's hard for us to commit to a program that doesn't have the numbers. We have to be smart on how we use our financial resources."
Zahrte said swimmers already have competitive opportunities with the Tomah Torpedoes in the summer and the Total Force team in the winter that practices at Rumpel. She said the district should be open to offering students in those programs high school letters if the teams are willing to follow the school district's activities code.
There are 45 swimmers on the Total Force team ages eight to 18. Curran said since those numbers are spread over a large age group, they don't assure sufficient numbers to maintain a high school program.
The vote included a provision that the Activities Review Committee study the issue and report back to the board later this year.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
