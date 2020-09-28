Tomah School Board extends mask mandate

Tomah School District administrators are encouraged by attendance figures amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said school district business manager Greg Gaarder told the Tomah School Board during its regular monthly meeting Sept. 21 at Robert Kupper Learning Center.
Attendance for students attending in person has stabilized above 95 percent for most school buildings, and all are above 90 percent. Gaarder said he is encouraged by "the strength of our attendance pattern."
"This is pretty typical for attendance we see year after year," Gaarder said.
The school district updates COVID-19 daily on its website.
Gaarder said COVID-19 precautions taken by the school district, including masks, have allowed in-person classes to function.
"We've learned to function in this environment, and a routine is being set," he said.
The board voted 7-0 to extend the mask mandate even as board members reported there has been resistance from the public.
"For whatever reasons, it's a pretty polarizing topic," board member Brian Hennessey said. "All of us have gotten emails on that."
Gaarder acknowledged that masks are uncomfortable and inconvenient but said masks are critical for in-person classes to continue.
"We're doing our best to keep our doors open," he said. "None of us likes wearing masks. It's not like there's another agenda behind this."
Two days after the meeting, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers extended an executive order requiring masks in all indoor public places to Nov. 21.
In other business, the board approved a temporary policy change for use of facilities during the pandemic. Outside groups will have access to open gymnasiums, but capacity is capped at 25, social distancing is required and participants aren't allowed contact with each other.
The board also authorized the district to borrow $4.5 million to cover delays in state aid payments.
"It's something we do every year," Gaarder said. "It has a lot to do with the timing of state aid and when we receive those funds."
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
