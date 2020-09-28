Tomah School Board extends mask mandate

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tomah School District administrators are encouraged by attendance figures amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said school district business manager Greg Gaarder told the Tomah School Board during its regular monthly meeting Sept. 21 at Robert Kupper Learning Center.

Attendance for students attending in person has stabilized above 95 percent for most school buildings, and all are above 90 percent. Gaarder said he is encouraged by "the strength of our attendance pattern."

"This is pretty typical for attendance we see year after year," Gaarder said.

The school district updates COVID-19 daily on its website.

Gaarder said COVID-19 precautions taken by the school district, including masks, have allowed in-person classes to function.

"We've learned to function in this environment, and a routine is being set," he said.

The board voted 7-0 to extend the mask mandate even as board members reported there has been resistance from the public.

"For whatever reasons, it's a pretty polarizing topic," board member Brian Hennessey said. "All of us have gotten emails on that."