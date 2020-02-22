Tomah School Board hears proposal for 'junior varsity' show choir

The Tomah School Board heard a request to expand the Tomah High School show choir program during its regular monthly meeting Monday at Robert Kupper Learning Center.
With the backdrop of dozens of show choir performers who attended the meeting, show choir directors Chloe Gorman and Kate Buehner proposed creation of a "prep group" that would expand the number of students in show choir.
The school board took no action and will consider the proposal during the budget process.
Gorman said 18 of 74 students who tried out for the high school's Limited Edition Show Choir were turned away due to the lack of a second choir. She said the peer group would function as a "junior varsity" choir.
"Most schools in our area our size have a prep group," Gorman said. "It's a way to train these students for the varsity level."
Of the 56 who were selected for the choir, 13 are "rovers" who perform with the choir on an irregular basis.
You have free articles remaining.
Gorman said 20 to 30 freshman are expected to try out for the choir next year. She estimated the cost of the additional choir between $9,400-11,400.
Board member Jerry Fushianes greeted the request positively and drew cheers when he said, "I want the arts to receive the same amount of consideration as anyone else."
School district business manager Greg Gaarder said budgets for all extracurriculars are tight. He said the entire budget for the district's athletic teams is $130,000, not counting coaching salaries.
Buehner acknowledged that show choir is an expensive extracurricular. Between copyrights, costumes and choreographers, she estimated the annual expense is $35,000. She also said Tomah is the only district that doesn't levy fees for students to participate. She said other districts charge as much as $400.
"We fund-raise everything," Buehner said. "Everything adds up real fast."
To help defray those costs, the music department is proposing that Tomah host a show choir competition next season during the third weekend in January.
"It's a huge undertaking, but it's an awesome outreach for the community," Buehner said. "It brings a lot of people in."
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.