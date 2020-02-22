Tomah School Board hears proposal for 'junior varsity' show choir

The Tomah School Board heard a request to expand the Tomah High School show choir program during its regular monthly meeting Monday at Robert Kupper Learning Center.

With the backdrop of dozens of show choir performers who attended the meeting, show choir directors Chloe Gorman and Kate Buehner proposed creation of a "prep group" that would expand the number of students in show choir.

The school board took no action and will consider the proposal during the budget process.

Gorman said 18 of 74 students who tried out for the high school's Limited Edition Show Choir were turned away due to the lack of a second choir. She said the peer group would function as a "junior varsity" choir.

"Most schools in our area our size have a prep group," Gorman said. "It's a way to train these students for the varsity level."

Of the 56 who were selected for the choir, 13 are "rovers" who perform with the choir on an irregular basis.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gorman said 20 to 30 freshman are expected to try out for the choir next year. She estimated the cost of the additional choir between $9,400-11,400.