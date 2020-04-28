Tomah School Board hears virtual graduation plan

Plans are in the works for a virtual Tomah High School graduation.
High school principal Robert Joyce shared preliminary plans with the Tomah School Board during its reorganization meeting Monday at Robert Kupper Learning Center.
Joyce told the board that high school staff is working on a plan to film each senior walking across the graduation stage. Video clips of each graduate would be edited for a Saturday, May 23 internet broadcast at 10 a.m., when the traditional graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 was scheduled.
“It would be a livestream of a recorded video,” Joyce said. “(Parents) will be able to sit with their kids on the couch as they walk across the stage.”
The May 23 commencement was postponed when Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered all public and private schools closed for the remainder of the school year. Tomah schools have been closed since March 18 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Joyce said the details about the virtual graduation are still being worked out but he hopes to have a final plan developed by late next week.
“We’re going to have the speakers like we normally do,” Joyce said. “I’m cutting down my speech significantly.”
Joyce said a traditional graduation is still being planned for either July 18 or Aug. 8. It would likely be held outdoors to maintain any social distancing requirement that remains in effect.
“We would like to have an actual graduation ceremony,” Joyce said.
Joyce also announced that Isaiah Nick has been named Class of 2020 valedictorian and Malachi Roman is the salutatorian. They are the last two THS students to receive those titles. The school is moving to a laude system starting with the Class of 2021.
The board addressed another end-of-year issue by designating May 22 as the final instruction day on a 6-0 vote with board member Gary Grovesteen absent. The original school calendar had a final day of June 3.
The school district has offered online and remote offerings since the shutdown order, and school district superintendent Cindy Zahrte said the transition has been challenging for the teaching staff.
“I can tell you that our teachers have been putting in more hours with the online learning,” Zahrte said.
School board member Mike Gnewikow, whose wife teaches exercise and sport science, agreed.
“There’s a lot of emailing parents and texting kids,” Gnewikow said. "This is a new example. There are no other examples to go by."
Board member Aaron Lueck, who has a child in elementary school, said it’s also challenging for parents, who have the responsibility of keeping children on task.
“Some parents have two or three kids in elementary school,” Lueck said. “It’s a lot of hard work.”
In other business, Zahrte gave additional details of an April 30 parade to honor spring sports athletes who are losing their senior season of competition. She said vehicles from the Tomah Police Department and Tomah Fire Department will lead the parade, and the names of athletes will be scrolled on the electronic messaging board at E.J. McKean Field.
The parade starts at 8 p.m., and participants are asked to meet at the middle school parking lot at 7:45 p.m.
Board members began the meeting by electing officers for the 2020-21 term. Lueck was re-elected as board president, Pam Buchda was elected vice-president, Brian Hennessey was elected treasurer and Grovesteen was elected clerk. All were elected by unanimous consent.
It was the first board meeting for new members Gnewikow, Sue Bloom and Rick Murray, who were elected to three-year terms April 7.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
