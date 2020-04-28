Tomah School Board hears virtual graduation plan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Plans are in the works for a virtual Tomah High School graduation.

High school principal Robert Joyce shared preliminary plans with the Tomah School Board during its reorganization meeting Monday at Robert Kupper Learning Center.

Joyce told the board that high school staff is working on a plan to film each senior walking across the graduation stage. Video clips of each graduate would be edited for a Saturday, May 23 internet broadcast at 10 a.m., when the traditional graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 was scheduled.

“It would be a livestream of a recorded video,” Joyce said. “(Parents) will be able to sit with their kids on the couch as they walk across the stage.”

The May 23 commencement was postponed when Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered all public and private schools closed for the remainder of the school year. Tomah schools have been closed since March 18 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joyce said the details about the virtual graduation are still being worked out but he hopes to have a final plan developed by late next week.

“We’re going to have the speakers like we normally do,” Joyce said. “I’m cutting down my speech significantly.”