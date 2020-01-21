Tomah School Board meets with superintendent consultant

The Tomah School Board told a consultant Monday that it wants a superintendent who's a visible member of the community.

Board members spent the last half hour of their regularly scheduled monthly meeting discussing the upcoming superintendent search with Wisconsin Association of School Boards consultant Fran Finco, who was hired by the district Jan. 9. The board is searching for a superintendent to replace Cindy Zahrte, who will retire June 30 after nearly 10 years on the job and nearly four decades as a teacher and administrator in Tomah.

Board member John McMullen said public relations is a critical part of the job since most school districts rely on recurring referendums that allow them to exceed state-imposed revenue caps.

"Most school districts have to build in referendums as part of their operating budget," McMullen said. "You can't be an office superintendent."

Zahrte left the meeting during the Finco's discussion with the board and missed board members giving her credit for referendums that passed in 2016 and 2019. Zahrte periodically visits every municipality in the 450-square-mile district that covers parts of three counties, and board members said outreach by her and the school board has been critical to winning support from voters.