Tomah School Board picks Hanson as new superintendent

"People were able to leave comments through the internet after the forum," Lueck said.

He said board members received "numerous phone calls and emails indicating who they thought was the best candidate. Board members also reviewed comments from the public that were submitted. I believe there was sufficient time for anyone who saw the forum to communicate their opinion."

Hennessey said "well over 100" people submitted their opinions after watching the forum and that Hanson was favorably received.

"They liked his passion and energy," Hennessey said. "They liked the fact that he comes from outside the district and comes in with fresh ideas and without any baggage. I'm excited to have him on board."

Board member John McMullen was impressed by Hanson's enthusiasm.

"(Hanson) has a lot of energy," McMullen said. "He seems excited to be a superintendent in a school district of this size."

Wednesday's forum was conducted without an audience due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus. It was live-streamed to the public, and 103 people were logged on prior to the first interview. Fran Finco, a Wisconsin Association of School Boards consultant hired by the district, moderated the forum.