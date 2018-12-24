The Tomah School Board has taken the first step toward bringing a Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program to Tomah High School.
The board voted 7-0 to authorize Tomah Area School District superintendent Cindy Zahrte to apply for the program.
Zahrte said there is a waiting list for the program but said Wisconsin high schools are under represented nationally, which could expedite the process. According to the JROTC website, only three public high schools in Wisconsin and two private military academies offer the program.
"That will help our application," Zahrte said.
She said the application has the support of high school principal Robert Joyce.
Zahrte believes there is sufficient interest in the program given Tomah's proximity to Fort McCoy, Volk Field and Tomah Veterans Administration Medical Center.
"We are a community that is surrounded by military," she said.
Board member Pam Buchda agreed.
"It seems like this is such a natural for our area," Buchda said.
Zahrte said the program is funded, in part, by the federal government.
The issue was first raised last year by Wayne Kling during his unsuccessful campaign for Tomah School Board. His daughter was in JROTC for four years, and he said in a letter to the Tomah Journal the program "gave her confidence for her career and she is currently being reviewed for a master sergeant promotion."
Kling wrote that JROTC programs "stimulate interest in our young people to become productive members of our society, a desire to finish high school, to strive for a higher education, a need to work as a team and be better leaders for the future."
JROTC is open to students grades 9-12. The curriculum is developed by the U.S. Department of Defense and taught by retired U.S. Army personnel.
Students who enroll in JROTC are not obligated to join the military after graduation.
"It's important to note that it is not designed to be a recruitment tool," Zahrte said. "It is designed to teach student discipline, fitness, leadership skills."
Students in the program receive social studies credit.
In other business the board approved the district's comprehensive safety and security and violence intruder drills as required by recent state legislation.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
