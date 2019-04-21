The Tomah School Board will likely have a new president after it convenes for its annual reorganization meeting Monday, April 22 at 7 p.m. at Robert Kupper Learning Center.
During the board's regular meeting April 15, board president Brian Hennessey said he needs to step aside as president due to travel required by his work. Hennessey hasn't been at the Kupper Center for several recent board meetings but has still participated and cast votes through remote audio.
Board vice-president Aaron Lueck has been running the meetings when Hennessey wasn't physically present. Lueck indicated during the April 15 meeting that he would be willing to serve as president.
The board will hold its annual election officers after the April 2 school board election in which incumbents Pam Buchda and Gary Grovesteen were elected to three-year terms.
Also on the agenda:
- Committee and delegate assignments for the 2019-20 year.
- Review of a job description for a new technology/data support specialist position.
Prior to the reorganization meeting, the board's Finance Committee will meet at 6:15 p.m.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
