Tomah School Board reviews flexible spending plan in light of budget uncertainties

The Tomah School Board is preparing a 2020-21 budget with a best-case scenario for revenues and a worst-case scenario for spending authority.

Tomah Area School District business manager Greg Gaarder presented an outline of the budget during a June 15 Tomah School Board meeting at Robert Kupper Learning Center. He said the COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically shrunk state revenues and raised questions about state aid to local school districts.

It was assumed earlier this year the state legislature would pass a budget repair bill that would either freeze or reduce state aid, but Gaarder said that it’s now possible a bill won’t be passed until after the Nov. 3 election. Unless a repair bill is passed, he said “we know nothing different” than the current law that allows for an increase of $179 per student.

“From a financial point of view, nobody knows where we’re at right now or where we’re going to be ... Jan. 1,” Gaarder said. “I’ve built a budget that shows about $1.3 million in flexibility with a zero (aid) increase.”

Gaarder said the existing biennial state budget passed in 2019, along with the school district’s recent referendum to exceed state-imposed revenue caps, are likely to get the district through the 2020-21 cycle.