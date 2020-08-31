Tomah School Board salaries increases at annual meeting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tomah Area School District electors raised salaries for school board members and voted in favor of a 2020-21 budget during the district’s annual meeting Monday at Tomah High School.

Only nine electors, including local news media, attended the meeting held in the high school auditorium.

Electors boosted the salary for the board’s seven members from $2,700 to $3,000 per year. Former superintendent Cindy Zahrte made the motion to raise the salaries. She said the workload of board members has increased in recent years and requires them to attend more meetings.

Nobody in the audience voted against the salary increase, while five board members abstained. Board member Gary Grovesteen voted yes, and board member Brian Hennessey was absent.

Electors passed the 2020-21 budget with a 3.85 percent levy increase. The property tax levy was set at $13,350,154, up from $12,855,733 in 2019-20.

The budget assumes a two percent increase in district-wide property value, which means the owner of a $100,000 property is projected to pay an additional $13.29 in school taxes.

The district closed the books on the 2019-20 school year and added $361,000 to the district’s fund balance, which stands at just over $5 million.