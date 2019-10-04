The Tomah School Board will hold a special meeting Monday, Oct. 7 at Robert Kupper Learning Center starting at 6:30 p.m.
Leading the agenda will be review and possible vote on wage increases for administrative staff.
Other agenda items include:
- Recognition of Tomah Area Credit Union as a Wisconsin Association of School Boards Business Honor Roll recipient.
- Request to borrow up to $4.5 million to meet short-term borrowing needs created by gaps in state aid payments.
- Open enrollment applications.
