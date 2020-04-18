Tomah School Board to ask public about waiving instruction hours

The Tomah School Board will conduct a public hearing Monday to discuss a waiver of academic requirements for the 2019-20 school year.
The hearing begins at 7 p.m. at Robert Kupper Learning Center and will be conducted prior to the regular school board meeting.
The meetings are open to the public, but attendees are asked to observe social distancing measures in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. A livestreaming address will be made available on the district's website, and an email account will be made available for anyone who wants to address the board during communication with the public.
Board members will take input from the public on waiving the number of required instruction hours in 2019-20 and the civics examination required for high school graduation.
The board will take action on the two items during the regular meeting tentatively set to begin at 7:20 p.m.
Other items on the regular board agenda include:
- Elementary school improvement plans.
- Report on renting classroom space for driver education.
- Update on 2020-21 budget.
- Modified grading practices for fourth quarter of 2019-20 school year.
- Discussion of graduation date.
- Review of technology purchases for grades K-3.
- Consideration of five-year contact with Tomah Area Montessori School.
- Compensation for spring sports coaches.
- Selection of board representative to Aug. 5 CESA 4 convention in West Salem.
- Review of committee assignments.
- Consideration of additional show choir positions.
- Recognition of spring sports athletes.
- Resignations/approval of contracts.
Prior to the public hearing, the Finance Committee will meet at 6 p.m., and the Personnel Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
