The Tomah School Board will vote on the 2019-20 budget when it meets Monday, July 15 at 7 p.m. at Robert Kupper Learning Center.
The regular meeting will be preceded by the Finance Committee at 6 p.m. and Personnel Committee at 6:30 p.m.
The board is expected to approve the tax levy that will be forwarded for an advisory vote of school district electors at the annual meeting Monday, Aug. 26.
The board will set the final levy sometime in October.
In a related matter, the board will make final budget adjustments and close the books on the 2018-19 school year.
Other agenda items include:
- Set school breakfast and lunch prices for 2019-20.
- Set substitute teacher pay for 2019-20.
- Designate depositories, newspaper of record and school attorneys for 2019-20.
- Review school district safety measures.
- Approve annual meeting agenda.
- Approve academic standards for 2019-20 school year.
- Update hiring status and resignations/approval of contracts.
- Review open enrollment applications.
