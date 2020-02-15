Tomah School Board to consider pair of high school issues

Two proposals that impact student life at Tomah High School will be considered by the Tomah School Board during its regular monthly meeting Monday.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at Robert Kupper Learning Center.

The board will hear a request from the high school music department to expand the show choir program and host a show choir competition at Tomah High School. The competition would serve as a major fund raiser for the three show choirs sponsored by the school district.

Board members will also consider a request from the high school student council to allow clear backpacks in the classroom.

Other agenda items include:

Report from DECA program and approval for trips to state and national competition.

Update on strategic plan for workforce engagement.

Review of January enrollment numbers.

Report on free and reduced lunch numbers for 2019-20.

Annual report from school-based police officer.

Consideration of semester-based grading at the elementary level.

Approval of additional speech language pathologist.

Consideration of a plan to provide additional substitute teacher resources.

Proposal to replace main gymnasium floor at Tomah High School.

Resignations/approval of contracts.