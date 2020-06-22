Tomah School Board to decide on graduation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Tomah School Board will decide next week whether to conduct a belated high school graduation ceremony, but administrators and board members weren’t optimistic during a June 15 school board meeting at Robert Kupper Learning Center.

The board will consider whether to move forward with the ceremony when it meets again during a special meeting June 29.

The COVID-19 pandemic shut down classes for the final two months of the 2019-20 school year and forced the district to cancel its May 23 commencement ceremony in the Tomah High School gymnasium. The board set a target for July 18 to conduct an outdoor ceremony at E.J. McKean Field, but a recent spike in local COVID-19 cases raised questions about whether large gatherings will be viable then.

“It has become more logistically challenging to do this,” said high school principal Robert Joyce.

The board has floated an alternative date of Aug. 8, but Joyce said that could bump against colleges starting early to avoid a secondary outbreak of COVID-19 later in the fall.

Joyce said parents of graduates are being surveyed and that the results will be available by the June 29 meeting.