Tomah School Board to decide on graduation

The Tomah School Board will decide next week whether to conduct a belated high school graduation ceremony, but administrators and board members weren’t optimistic during a June 15 school board meeting at Robert Kupper Learning Center.
The board will consider whether to move forward with the ceremony when it meets again during a special meeting June 29.
The COVID-19 pandemic shut down classes for the final two months of the 2019-20 school year and forced the district to cancel its May 23 commencement ceremony in the Tomah High School gymnasium. The board set a target for July 18 to conduct an outdoor ceremony at E.J. McKean Field, but a recent spike in local COVID-19 cases raised questions about whether large gatherings will be viable then.
“It has become more logistically challenging to do this,” said high school principal Robert Joyce.
The board has floated an alternative date of Aug. 8, but Joyce said that could bump against colleges starting early to avoid a secondary outbreak of COVID-19 later in the fall.
Joyce said parents of graduates are being surveyed and that the results will be available by the June 29 meeting.
The high school organized a “virtual graduation” where students were filmed walking in cap and gown across a stage set up on the high school parking lot. The clips were put together and streamed online May 23. The streaming included remarks by Joyce and speeches from valedictorian Isaiah Nick and salutatorian Malachi Roman.
Board member Pam Buchda said the virtual graduation was well done.
“I want to congratulate you on the virtual one and how it came off,” Buchda said. “It was really nice.”
Board members questioned how many students would return for an outdoor graduation. Gary Grovesteen said students who entered the military won’t be able to return.
“I think for the most part, students are dispersed,” Grovesteen said.
Board member Sue Bloom agreed.
“I would say, overall, that kids are ready to move on,” Bloom said. “They’re ready for their next stage in life.”
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net
