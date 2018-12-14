The Tomah School Board will decide whether to move ahead with a request to override state-imposed revenue caps when it meets Monday, Dec. 17 at Robert Kupper Learning Center.
The board is expected to approve a referendum that asks voters to exceed revenue caps by $1.5 million over the next four years starting with the 2019-20 school year. It would be an extension of the $1.5 million approved by voters for three years in 2016.
In other business, the board will:
- Review the 2018 audit report.
- Introduce the 2018-19 foreign exchange students.
- Review proposed resolutions for next month's Wisconsin Association of School Boards convention.
- Consider an application for a JROTC program at Tomah High School.
- Approve a $123,000 grant from the state Department of Workforce Development for teacher training.
- Approve language changes in employee handbook.
- Authorize chiller replacement at Tomah High School.
- Review district's comprehensive security plan.
Prior to the regular meeting, the Finance Committee with meet at 6 p.m., and the Personnel Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
