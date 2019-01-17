The Tomah School Board will address the topic of Confederate flags when it holds its regular monthly meeting Monday at Robert Kupper Learning Center starting at 7 p.m.
Board members will decide whether to prohibit students from wearing Confederate flags on school property. The request for the ban came from the school district's Indian Education Committee.
The West Salem School District faced a similar issue in 2016, when five students displayed Confederate flags from the back of their pickup trucks in the school parking lot. All five agreed to park their vehicles off school grounds.
Other agenda items include:
- Report on status of girls co-op swimming program with Sparta. The co-op finished its second season last November.
- Determination of open enrollment spaces available for 2019-2020 school year.
- Consideration of new "introduction of educational practices" course at Tomah High School.
- Update from governance board of Tomah Area Montessori School.
- Review of teacher exit interviews.
- Review and approval of 2018 audit report.
- Review and approval of 2018-19 school bus bids.
- Update on bids for bus pen.
- Resignations/approval of contracts.
The regular board meeting will be preceded by the Finance Committee at 6 p.m. and the Personnel Committee at 6:30 p.m.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
