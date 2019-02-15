Snow days will top the Tomah School Board agenda when board members meet Monday, Feb. 18 at Robert Kupper Learning Center starting at 7 p.m.
The board will vote a plan to make up instructional minutes lost to cold and snowy weather. The school district cancelled classes Feb. 12 and opened two hours late Feb. 13.
Other agenda items include:
- Update on communication efforts in advance of the April 2 referendum to exceed state-imposed revenue limits. The district is seeking $1.5 million annually over the next four years.
- Discussion of needs for Tomah Montessori School.
- Status of girls swimming and whether to continue the high school program in 2019.
- Annual report of school-based police officer.
- Update on enrollment figures and free and reduced lunch numbers for 2018-19.
- Presentation of school improvement plans.
- Report of student representative on school board.
Prior to the regular meeting, the Finance Committee will meet at 6 p.m. followed by the Personnel Committee at 6:30 p.m.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
