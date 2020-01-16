Tomah School Board to hear from search consultant

The Tomah School Board will hear from the consultant it hired to lead the search for a new superintendent.
Fran Finco of the Wisconsin Association of School Boards will appear before the board when it meets Monday, Jan. 20 at Robert Kupper Learning Center at 7 p.m.
Finco was hired during a special meeting Jan. 9. He'll assist the board in its search to replace superintendent Cindy Zahrte, who announced her retirement effective June 30.
Zahrte told the Tomah City Council Jan. 14 that the board will pursue an aggressive timeline for interviews and expects to announce the hiring in early April.
Also on the agenda are school improvement plans presented by the district's elementary school principals. The middle school and high school principals presented their plans in December.
Other items on the agenda include:
- Open enrollment requests and determination of open enrollment spaces for 2020-21.
- Review of American Indian/Alaskan native polices.
- Renewal of boys hockey co-op agreement between Tomah and Sparta high schools. The cooperative is in its second year with nine skaters from Sparta and 19 from Tomah.
- Report by the student representative on the school board.
- Acceptance of the Brenda Szeflinski Memorial Scholarship.
- United Way drive with the Sparta and Cashton school districts.
- Annual report from Tomah Area Montessori governing board.
- Approval of audit report.
- Bus bids for 2019-20.
Prior to the regular meeting, the Finance Committee will meet at 6 p.m. and the Personnel Committee will meet in closed session at 6:30 p.m. to consider teaching and extracurricular positions, including varsity boys tennis coach.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.