Tomah School Board to hear from search consultant

The Tomah School Board will hear from the consultant it hired to lead the search for a new superintendent.

Fran Finco of the Wisconsin Association of School Boards will appear before the board when it meets Monday, Jan. 20 at Robert Kupper Learning Center at 7 p.m.

Finco was hired during a special meeting Jan. 9. He'll assist the board in its search to replace superintendent Cindy Zahrte, who announced her retirement effective June 30.

Zahrte told the Tomah City Council Jan. 14 that the board will pursue an aggressive timeline for interviews and expects to announce the hiring in early April.

Also on the agenda are school improvement plans presented by the district's elementary school principals. The middle school and high school principals presented their plans in December.

Other items on the agenda include: