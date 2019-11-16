The Tomah School Board will review standardized test results during its regular monthly meeting Monday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. at Robert Kupper Learning Center.
Board members will hear a presentation on school report cards that are issued for all public schools in the state. Other agenda items include:
- A report on the school district's facilities study.
- Introduction of 2019-20 foreign exchange students.
- Fall student-athlete recognition.
- Recognition of Brighter Tomorrows as a Friend of Education.
- Review of staff engagement survey.
- Consideration of overnight trip by high school select choir to Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, to participate in music festival.
Prior to the regular meeting, the Finance Committee will meet at 6 p.m., and the Personnel Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m.
