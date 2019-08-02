The Tomah School Board will hold a special meeting Monday, Aug. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at Robert Kupper Learning Center.
The board will welcome Alexis Smiezek as the new student representative on the board. The student representative sits with the board during the meetings and can participate in discussions but doesn't have voting privileges.
Board members will also hear from Hannah Lorentson, a Jobs for American Graduates student at Tomah High School who recently participated in a Business World conference.
Other agenda items include:
- Approval of open enrollment requests.
- Modifications to parent-student handbooks.
- Review of Career Pathways program.
- Resignations/approval of contracts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.