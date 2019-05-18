The Tomah School Board will review staffing needs for the 2019-20 school year when it meets Monday, May 20 at 7 p.m. at Robert Kupper Learning Center.
The meeting will be preceded by Finance Committee at 6 p.m. and Personnel Committee at 6:30 p.m.
The board will also review budget adjustments for 2018-19 school year and vote on the district's liability insurance coverages.
Early in the meeting, there will be a presentation from school district art teacher Jane Faella on the achievements of K-12 art students and their displays at the May 3 art show at Tomah High School.
