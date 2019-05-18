The Tomah School Board will review staffing needs for the 2019-20 school year when it meets Monday, May 20 at 7 p.m. at Robert Kupper Learning Center.

The meeting will be preceded by Finance Committee at 6 p.m. and Personnel Committee at 6:30 p.m.

The board will also review budget adjustments for 2018-19 school year and vote on the district's liability insurance coverages.

Early in the meeting, there will be a presentation from school district art teacher Jane Faella on the achievements of K-12 art students and their displays at the May 3 art show at Tomah High School.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.